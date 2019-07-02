Home

Antonio Medina

Antonio Medina Obituary
Antonio Medina Para

JULY 13, 1955 - JUNE 29, 2019

Durham

Antonio Medina Parra, 63, died in Durham on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Born July 13, 1955 in Nuevo Ideal, Mexico, Antonio migrated to California at 12 and worked in agriculture. In 1979 he followed Martha Raye Reese, a woman he'd fallen in love with, to NC and they married and had one daughter, Carmen Lena Medina.

After Martha's death, Antonio married Linda Medina, who preceded him in death. He continued to do agricultural work, in addition to construction and painting.

Following a bout with lung cancer, Antonio joined the Rutba House community in 2013. He enjoyed long walks, art, reading, gardening and tea. Antonio is survived by his daughter, Carmen, and many friends at Rutba House and in the Durham community. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Watts St Baptist Church at noon on July 2nd.
Published in HeraldSun on July 2, 2019
