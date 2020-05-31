Mrs. Arlise Parker Carrington
July 31, 1939 - May 26, 2020
Durham
Mrs. Arlise P. Carrington, 80, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Her service will be held outside at 1:00pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mt. Zion Christian Church, 3519 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. There is a public viewing on Tuesday from 9:00am-12:00pm at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Masks are required for the viewing.
Published in Herald Sun on May 31, 2020.