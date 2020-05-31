Arlise Parker Carrington
1939 - 2020
Mrs. Arlise Parker Carrington

July 31, 1939 - May 26, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Arlise P. Carrington, 80, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Her service will be held outside at 1:00pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mt. Zion Christian Church, 3519 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. There is a public viewing on Tuesday from 9:00am-12:00pm at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Masks are required for the viewing.

Published in Herald Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
JUN
2
Service
01:00 PM
Mt. Zion Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
