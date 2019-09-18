|
|
Dr. Arnold Weissler
May 13, 1927 - September 15, 2019
Rochester, MN
Arnold Mervin Weissler, M.D. died on September 15, 2019 in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Weissler was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 13, 1927 the second son to Solomon and Dora Weissler. He attended New York University for his undergraduate education. He briefly served in the Navy during the end of World War II, then completed his education and attended SUNY Downstate Medical School. His medical training began at Maimonides Hospital for internship, followed by residency and Cardiology Fellowship at Duke University which also included appointment as Chief Resident and a two-year Cardiology research fellowship.
In 1961, his academic medical career continued with an appointment at Ohio State University. While serving as Chief of Cardiology, he conducted extensive research. In 1971 he was appointed Chairman of Medicine at Wayne State University where he served for ten years. Rose Medical Center, affiliated with the University of Colorado, Denver appointed him to Chief of Medicine and Cardiology in 1982. In 1989, he joined Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN as Professor of Medicine and Consultant in Cardiology and where he retired in December, 1999.
Throughout his career, he pursued his research and coauthored over 120 scientific papers, several books and book chapters along with numerous international and honorary lectureships. He served on multiple editorial boards and was elected to key medical societies. He was recognized for his intellect with a number of academic awards. Dedicated to his teaching, he received outstanding teacher awards at multiple institutions. Countless physicians over many years were the beneficiaries of his teaching, his grace, his razor-sharp mind, his dedication to excellence and his medical knowledge, exemplified the model of a caring academic physician.
He is survived by wife Sandra, four children - Suzanne, Mark, Leslie and Jonathan and numerous grandchildren.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 18, 2019