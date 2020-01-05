|
Dr. Arthur Lothar Tilo Alt
October 14, 1931 - December 29, 2019
Durham
Dr. Arthur Lothar Tilo Alt, age 88 passed away at Franklin Manor, Younsgsville, NC on December 29, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1931 to the late Karl Arthur Alt and Editha Puhlman Alt. He was born in Batavia, Java, Indonesia. The family returned to their native Germany in 1933 where Tilo grew up in West Berlin.
Tilo moved to the United States in 1956 to study at the University of Texas where he met his soon to be wife Elizabeth Ann Blankenship. He received his PHD in 1964. In 1974 he received a diploma in Yiddish Language & Literature from Columbia University. He was Professor Emeritus at Duke University in Germanic, Yiddish and Judaic studies. Over the years he also taught at Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, MA and as visiting professor at Columbia University, New York City. He is a published author having written a book on the subject of German poet Theodor Storm which came out in 1973.
Tilo was a member of the local chapter of the Power Squadron, he loved to sail. He is a retired member of the US Coastguard Auxiliary for whom he served from for almost twenty years which earned him The President's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He also had a love of flying and was very close to obtaining a pilot's license. He was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Durham, NC. He also enjoyed taking walks and riding his bicycle. He and his wife Betty were also loyal supporters of PBS radio and television.
Tilo is survived by his sister Inge McNally of Manchester, England, brother Axel Alt of Berlin, Germany, daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Phillip Arrington of Wake Forest, NC, granddaughter and husband Amanda and Joseph Villari of Raleigh, NC, and grandson Forrest Corbett of Asheville, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Blankenship Alt.
Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church 82 Kimberly Dr. Durham, NC 27707 immediately followed by a remembrance reception in the rectory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
The Alt family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com - select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 5, 2020