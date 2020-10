Mr. Authur Brunson



October 17, 1936 - October 3, 2020



Durham



Mr. Arthur Brunson, 84, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. His service will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Gardens. The visitation is from 12PM until 1PM on Sunday, prior to the service. Attendance is limited and masks are required for viewing and the service.



