1/1
Ashley Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashley Hartwell Lane

/September 27, 1942 - July 24, 2020

Franklinton

Ashley Hartwell Lane, age 77, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. NC.

Mr. Lane was born in Portsmouth, VA on September 27, 1942, a son of the late Elton Alanson and Hazel Ercell Jilcott Lane. Ashley was retired as a Major in the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He was a faithful member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church in Durham, where he served on several committees including the social committee, grounds committee and sang in the choir.

Besides his parents, Ashley was preceded in death by a son, Ashley Wade Lane, and a sister, Bonnie Lane Shelor.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife Elaine Fairless Lane, a son, Curtis Hartwell Lane and wife, Amy of Oxford, NC; a brother, Elton Alanson Lane, Jr. and wife Peggy of Carrollton, VA; a sister, Annette Lane Mize and husband, Dwight of Waxsaw, NC, and four grandchildren, Jordan Lane, Brittany Lane Fischer, Meghan Lane, and Dalton Lane. Also surviving is a brothers-in-law George Shelor and Edward Fairless and wife, Ena.

The family will receive friends at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service of Ahoskie on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 12:30 pm un til 1:00 pm, with the celebration of life service following at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Roxobel-Kelford Cemetery, Roxobel,, NC, with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800; or you may donate online by visiting ww.tmcfunding.com/search; then type Ashley Lane.

Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Lane family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Home - Ahoskie
205 NC Highway West 42
Ahoskie, NC 27910
(252) 332-3122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garrett-Sykes Funeral Home - Ahoskie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved