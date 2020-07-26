Ashley Hartwell Lane
/September 27, 1942 - July 24, 2020
Franklinton
Ashley Hartwell Lane, age 77, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. NC.
Mr. Lane was born in Portsmouth, VA on September 27, 1942, a son of the late Elton Alanson and Hazel Ercell Jilcott Lane. Ashley was retired as a Major in the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He was a faithful member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church in Durham, where he served on several committees including the social committee, grounds committee and sang in the choir.
Besides his parents, Ashley was preceded in death by a son, Ashley Wade Lane, and a sister, Bonnie Lane Shelor.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife Elaine Fairless Lane, a son, Curtis Hartwell Lane and wife, Amy of Oxford, NC; a brother, Elton Alanson Lane, Jr. and wife Peggy of Carrollton, VA; a sister, Annette Lane Mize and husband, Dwight of Waxsaw, NC, and four grandchildren, Jordan Lane, Brittany Lane Fischer, Meghan Lane, and Dalton Lane. Also surviving is a brothers-in-law George Shelor and Edward Fairless and wife, Ena.
The family will receive friends at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service of Ahoskie on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 12:30 pm un til 1:00 pm, with the celebration of life service following at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Roxobel-Kelford Cemetery, Roxobel,, NC, with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800; or you may donate online by visiting ww.tmcfunding.com/search;
then type Ashley Lane.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Lane family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com
