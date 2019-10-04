Home

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
Atha LaVerne Day Clayton


1929 - 2019
Atha LaVerne Day Clayton Obituary
Atha LaVerne Day Clayton

July 19, 1929 - October 3, 2019

Roxboro

Atha LaVerne Day Clayton, age 90 died Thursday morning,October 3, 2019, at the Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. Born in Person County, Mrs. Clayton was daughter of the late Unettie Clayton Day and Lee Andrews Day. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nelson Clayton and her son, Harvey Clayton, 8 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Susie C. Foushee (George) of Timberlake, James Larry Clayton (Christine) of Alton, VA, Phyllis C. Clayton (Mike) of Roxboro, and April C. Welch (Lanny) of Timberlake; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy Day Jeffrey of Roxboro, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Brooks & White Funeral Home, Inc. and other times at the home of April and Lanny Welch, 6994 Oxford Road, Timberlake, NC 27583.

The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Brooks and White Funeral Home. The burial will be at Surl Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made to a hospice of one's choice.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 4, 2019
