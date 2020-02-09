|
|
Aubrey Junius Mendenhall
March 1, 1929 - February 4, 2020
Durham
Final Assignment-HEAVEN
Aubrey J Mendenhall, born March 1,1929, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He would have been 91 on his next birthday. He was the middle son of Jack and Queen Mendenhall, raised in Siler City NC and will now be joining brother Ivan, and Bobby Mendenhall, in Heaven.
Aubrey joined the Air Force in 1950. He met his beautiful wife of 65 years, Margarete, while stationed in Erding, Germany and were married in 1954.
He dedicated 21 years to the military as crew chief and helicopter maintenance instructor. He served in Vietnam from 1964-1965. His love of flying, aircraft maintenance and instruction, carried him throughout his career. He retired from the US Army in 1972. Aubrey served our country proud and continued to be the inspiring veteran in his later years.
He is survived by his wife, Margarete Schack Mendenhall, daughter, Kathy Willis, son-in-law, Jeff Willis of Durham. Grandchildren Caroline Mendenhall of Charlotte and Grayson Mendenhall and wife, Megan, of Durham. Great grandchildren include Maddy Laneve, Caedon Weaver, Elena Mendenhall and Karl Mendenhall II.
Mr. Mendenhall is preceded in death by his son, Karl Mendenhall of Charlotte, grandsons Justin Mendenhall and Collie Wayne Mendenhall.
A memorial service is planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's society, www.Alzheimer's.org. and Amedisys Hospice. ??
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 9, 2020