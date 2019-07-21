|
Barbara Ann Brown- Wright
May 13, 1957 - July 15, 2019
Durham
Ms. Denise Brown Marcus announces the passing of her dear mother Mrs. Barbara Brown Wright.
The homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27701 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 21, 2019