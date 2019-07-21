Home

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
View Map

Barbara Brown-Wright


1957 - 2019
Barbara Brown-Wright Obituary
Barbara Ann Brown- Wright

May 13, 1957 - July 15, 2019

Durham

Ms. Denise Brown Marcus announces the passing of her dear mother Mrs. Barbara Brown Wright.

The homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27701 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 21, 2019
