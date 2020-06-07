Barbara Scott Patton Davis
August 24, 1931 ~ May 27, 2020
Durham
Barbara Scott Patton Davis, 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1931, in Cincinnati, OH, to James Allen Scott and Lillie Belle Roseberry.
At the age of 14, her family moved to Wilmington, North Carolina. She attended New Hanover High School and enjoyed the close proximity of Wrightsville Beach. From a young age she had a love for music and began to study piano. She pursued a music career at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee, graduating in 1953 with a BA in piano performance. She also enjoyed singing in and traveling with the Maryville choir. She had a beautiful soprano voice which landed her a solo in the Messiah during her college career. Her magnus opus was performing a 100-page Schumann concerto from memory, accompanied by the Maryville College orchestra.
While attending Maryville, she met Richard Edward Patton and they were united in marriage in 1954. From that union were born Babs (Wayne), Kathy (Hani), Rick (Mary Margaret), and Martha (Macon). She often commented that being a mom was the best job she ever had.
In her middle years, she took up tennis, snow skiing, and other activities, sometimes against her better judgement.
As her children grew older, she began teaching piano out of her private studio, at one point growing that practice to 55 pupils. Students would even come for lessons at 6:30 in the morning just so they could receive instruction from her. Her love for music carried over into the area of voice and she directed a couple of children's choirs that would perform at shopping malls. Her relationship with the students and their families extended well beyond the walls of her studio. She invested greatly in their lives and her life was, in turn, enriched by them.
In January 1997, she married Kenneth Holmes Davis, Jr. The circumstances of her health caused them to be married in the chapel at Durham Regional Hospital. They were blessed with 23 years together and shared a love of music, enjoyed spending time with family, and serving together in their church, Peace Presbyterian Church.
Barbara and her husband Ken hosted a family beach trip at Wrightsville beach for 22 years, bringing together her children and grandchildren. Those weeks will be cherished by all for years to come and she would often remark, "Is this not the best thing we've ever done?"
She is survived by her beloved husband, four children, two stepchildren, fifteen grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two step grands. Our mom leaves behind a legacy of faith and a love for the Lord. Hers was a life well lived.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Maryville College Music Department at Maryville College, 502 E. Lamar Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801 or www.maryvillecollege.edu/giving/givetoday or North Raleigh Young Life at https://giving.younglife.org/s/gift-designation
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.