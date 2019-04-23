Home

Barbara Elaine Brown

Barbara Elaine Brown Obituary
Barbara Elaine Brown

Durham

Barbara Elaine Brown, 70, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Thomas Roosevelt Stewart and Leola Highsmith Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin David Brown. Mrs. Brown was a retired Radiology Technologist and the owner/operator of Pinehurst Candle Shop in Durham.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her sons, Richard Travis Brown and wife Jennifer, Jason Thomas Brown; and grandchildren, Julian Travis Brown and Richard Colin Brown.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, April 26, at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, April 27, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 23, 2019
