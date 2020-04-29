Home

Barbara Gunter


1933 - 2020
Barbara Gunter Obituary
Barbara Gunter

April 26, 1933 - April 22, 2020

Durham

Barbara McDougald Gunter was born in Durham, NC on April 26,1933 to the late Lucille Lyons and the late Clem (Buster) McDougald. She was reared from age 2 by her grandparents the late David and Hattie Banks (Mama and Papa). She was united in holy matrimony to the late Frederick Gunter in 1970. Barbara entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Barbara attended Durham City Schools and graduated from Hillside High School in 1950. She continued her education by attending North Carolina College now North Carolina Central University. After graduation, she lived and worked for a few years in Massachusetts. Upon returning to Durham she joined the North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company in August 1959. She worked in the Actuarial Department and later in the Policy Services department for 31 years and retired in 1990. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt Vernon Baptist Church where she always talked about her love for Sunday School. She attended until her health declined. Surviving to celebrate her memory and the joy her life has brought them are her Cousin Shelia Boone , Hillsboro, NC, and her children, Derrick Boone (US Military), Nicolas Boone (Jessica) of Hillsborough, NC.; Stepson Carl Gunter (Renetta) of Twinsburg, Ohio; a dear adopted sister-friend Barbara Lassiter and her family , Durham, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Although she will be dearly missed, sweet memories of her smile, laughter, her phenomenal memory and concern for those she loved will be remembered.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2020
