Barbara Hiltz Baker
Hillsborough
Mrs. Barbara Hiltz Baker, 95, of Hillsborough NC passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Mrs. Baker was born in Canton, Massachusetts, the daughter of G. Arthur and Hazel Leland Hiltz. She was born into a family that loved life and music as her father sang in churches and on the radio while her mother was a professional pianist and organist. She carried that love of life and music into her adulthood and family.
Mrs. Baker supported the WW2 war effort as she worked making parts for the war machine. She graduated from Bouve-Boston School in Physical Therapy and Tufts University where she found a lifelong career and lifelong friends. Physical Therapy led her to Jackson, Mississippi to treat Polio victims and there she met her husband John of 60 years. It was the statement "I don't see a ring on my finger" that sealed his fate.
Her experience with the Polio epidemic led to invitation to speak at the White House with Margret Truman and wives of other world leaders in a radio broadcast about infantile paralysis.
Mrs. Baker was the twentieth registered Physical Therapist in the state of North Carolina and she practiced her profession until the age of 80. She loved ice skating and gained some notoriety at Duke Hospital when while ice skating at the age of 84 fell and broke her wrist. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hillsborough NC for 40 years where they spoke of God and His love for us all. She will be joining her husband John in Heaven as well has her brothers George, Ralph, and Leland and her sisters Ruth, Francis, and Eva.
Barbara is survived by her sister Carol; her daughter Beverly Jean Baker; her son John Arthur Baker and his wife Debra Kay Baker; she is also survived by her grandson John Adam Baker, his wife Catie Helms Baker and their daughter Rowan; she is also survived by her granddaughter Lindsey Baker Radabaugh, her husband Dustin Adam Radabaugh and their daughters Kaia, Leah, and Allie.
A graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 18, 2020 with Pastor Bob Sipper and Pastor Earl Echols officiating. Flowers may be sent to Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.
Truly I tell you, today you shall be with Me in Paradise.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
