Barbara Jean Howerton
Durham
DURHAM- Ms. Barbara Jean Howerton, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Ms. Howerton was born April 20, 1935 to the late Charles and Mary Mason. She worked at GTE for over 40 years where she retired. Ms. Howerton served as minister of music at several churches in Durham over the years. Spent her life singing for God which was her joy. Ms. Howerton was a member of Angier Avenue Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly.
Ms. Howerton is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Mason; son, Charles "Skeeter" Terrell Howerton; brother, George Mason.
Ms. Howerton is survived by her son, Freddie Howerton (Teresa); daughter, Ruth Coltrane (John); grandchildren, Meredith Coltrane, Laura Coltrane, Brian Howerton (Sharon), Adam Howerton (Megan), Jesse Owens, Trevor Barbour, Brian Stone; daughter-in-law, Fay Howerton; 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday July 27, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are acceptable or donations to the music ministry at church of your choice.
Published in HeraldSun on July 26, 2019