Barbara Mason Sharpe
Elon
Barbara Mason Sharpe, 77, passed away at her home on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Durham, NC to the late James Calhoun Mason and Mary Davis Mason. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sharpe was preceded in death by her husband, Max Blaine Sharpe and brother, JC Mason.
Mrs. Sharpe retired from Wachovia Bank after a 30+ year career as a mortgage banker. She volunteered with the Granville County Library as well as the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service. Barbara enjoyed reading, cooking and caring for her family and friends.
Mrs. Sharpe is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Sharpe and husband Rodney Cheek; grandchildren, Addison Cheek, Caroline Cheek; sister, Anne Mason Melvin; and brother, Robert Danny Mason, Sr. and wife Cathie.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
