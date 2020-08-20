1/1
Barbara Mason Sharpe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Mason Sharpe

Elon

Barbara Mason Sharpe, 77, passed away at her home on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Durham, NC to the late James Calhoun Mason and Mary Davis Mason. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sharpe was preceded in death by her husband, Max Blaine Sharpe and brother, JC Mason.

Mrs. Sharpe retired from Wachovia Bank after a 30+ year career as a mortgage banker. She volunteered with the Granville County Library as well as the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service. Barbara enjoyed reading, cooking and caring for her family and friends.

Mrs. Sharpe is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Sharpe and husband Rodney Cheek; grandchildren, Addison Cheek, Caroline Cheek; sister, Anne Mason Melvin; and brother, Robert Danny Mason, Sr. and wife Cathie.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved