Services Walker's Funeral Home 120 W Franklin St Chapel Hill , NC 27516 (919) 942-3861 Memorial service 2:00 PM Orange Methodist Church Chapel Hill , NC View Map Barbara Nichols

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Barbara Jean Hogan Nichols



March 4, 1944 - June 14, 2019



Chapel Hill



Jean passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Duke Medical Center in Durham. She was born on March 4, 1944 to the late Ethel and Clyde Hogan. Jean grew up on a family farm in Chapel Hill, with her parents and brothers Tommy and Bob.



Growing up on a farm, family and responsibility were two very important values to Jean. But in 1963 she met her future husband Garl "Nick" Nichols, a young air man on leave, at Carolina Beach. They fell in love and quickly married and she then spent the next twenty years following him with their sons Jim and Glen to different Air Force bases in the US and abroad. They had many adventures during these years. In 1981 Jean and her family came back to Chapel Hill and built a home on the family farm to new experiences and adventures.



Church was very important to Jean and she joined Orange Methodist Church as a teenager and remained a faithful member even as she traveled far and wide.



Jean loved children and animals, and many abandoned kitties found their forever home with Jean.



Jean is survived by her brother Tommy (Sandra) and her sons Jim (Connie) and Glen and their families. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren Trey (Savannah), Chelsey, and Tyler and great-granddaughter Berkleigh. She is also survived by her niece Debbie, great-nephew Michael, and great, great-nieces Kennedy and Lennox.



In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Nick and her brother Bob.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Orange Methodist Church in Chapel Hill, officiated by Rev. Kori Robins.



The Nichols is under the care of Walkers Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries