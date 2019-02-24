|
|
Barry Lynn McCauley
Hillsborough
Barry McCauley, 50 died on February 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Mary Whitted McCauley.
Funeral, Monday at 1:30 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, thirty minutes before the service in the funeral home.
Surviving are son, Tavion McCauley; daughter, Brianna McCauley; one grandchild; brother, Walter McCauley, Jr. (Shirley); sisters, Laura Whitted, Mary Sanders, Barbara Jones (Craig) and Katherine Slay (Ronald).
Public viewing, Sunday from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 24, 2019