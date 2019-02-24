Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC
Barry Lynn McCauley

Barry Lynn McCauley Obituary
Barry Lynn McCauley

Hillsborough

Barry McCauley, 50 died on February 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Mary Whitted McCauley.

Funeral, Monday at 1:30 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, thirty minutes before the service in the funeral home.

Surviving are son, Tavion McCauley; daughter, Brianna McCauley; one grandchild; brother, Walter McCauley, Jr. (Shirley); sisters, Laura Whitted, Mary Sanders, Barbara Jones (Craig) and Katherine Slay (Ronald).

Public viewing, Sunday from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 24, 2019
