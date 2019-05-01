Services Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919) 571-3300 Beatrice Totten "Dolly" Selleck

Obituary Condolences Flowers Beatrice "Dolly" Totten Selleck



Durham



Beatrice "Dolly" Totten Selleck, 83, died April 30, 2019 at The Forest at Duke, Durham, NC. Born July 23, 1935 at The Presidio of San Francisco, CA, she was preceded in death in May 2016 by her loving husband of 61 years, Colonel Clyde "Pete" Andrew Selleck, Jr. Dolly was also preceded in death by her parents, Colonel Robert Totten and Beatrice Daly Totten. She is survived by all three of her children: son, Clyde "Pete" Andrew Selleck III and wife, Nancy Selleck of Greenville, SC; daughter, Catherine Selleck Quimby and husband, Joseph Quimby of Kennesaw, GA; and son, Joseph Troth Selleck of Durham, NC. Her brother, Colonel Robert Totten and wife, Carol of Kempton, PA and her sister, Jean Totten Brost and her partner, Earl Roberts of Frisco, TX, also survived Dolly. Other surviving immediate family members include three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Lindsey Selleck Tidwell, husband, Mark Tidwell, and daughters, Molly and Amelia; Christopher Andrew Selleck, wife, Arika Selleck, and daughter Elizabeth "Ellie"; and Andrew Joseph Quimby. All live in the Atlanta area.



Dolly was a loving mother, dedicated and supportive Army wife, and matriarch of the Totten/Daly family. She was admired and loved by generations of cousins across the country.



When Dolly and Pete completed their Army service in 1981, they moved to the Boston area and in 1991 moved to Durham, NC. They quickly became involved in the local community, both in Garrett Farms and at The Forest at Duke.



A funeral service will be held later this year at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY where Dolly will be interred with Pete. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the West Point Fund (Dettre Memorial Services Assistance Program) at the West Point Association of Graduates, 698 Mills Road, West Point, NY 10996. The Selleck family is grateful for the marvelous care she received from the Duke University Hospital System, Transitions Hospice Care, and The Forest at Duke. Published in HeraldSun on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries