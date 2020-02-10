|
Benjamin Jefferson Smith
January 16, 1934 - January 23, 2020
Fayetteville
Benjamin Jefferson Smith was born January 16, 1934 in Lee County, North Carolina, to Ras Nathan Smith and Ada Womack Smith. The youngest of 8 siblings, he was preceded in death by both parents, as well as siblings Ellis, Josephine, Gavin, James, Marvin and Clyde.
Known to his friends as Ben, and family as BJ, he started his career as a salesman for Fuller Brush Company. He was a road salesman and District Manager for State Chemical Company, and a sales representative for OBCO Chemical Corporation before his retirement.
He resided in on Camden Avenue in Durham for most of his life.
He is survived by his former wife of 41 years, Jewel Smith Smith (Judi), of Durham, his daughters, Kimberly Smith Littlejohn (Waddell) of Charlotte, NC and Felicia Smith of Durham, NC.
Services will be private.
Online condolences can be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 10, 2020