Bennie Penny
Durham
Bennie Penny beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Durham on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bennie Lee Lloyd and Sarah Lillian Whitlock Lloyd of Durham and the widow of the late James Larry Penny.
Mrs. Penny is survived by her brother, Robert Lloyd of Beaufort NC, her son Ray Penny, daughter Beth Andrews, daughter-in-law Amy Penny, and favorite son-in-law Barry Andrews, and grandchildren Nichole Andrews, Tyler Andrews, Stephen Penny, Gregory Penny, Christopher Penny, Elizabeth Penny, great-grandchildren Landon, Jaiden, Aris, Jordyn, Marley, Zackary, Carly, Lucas, Liam, Mason, and Layton.
Mrs. Penny was a retiree from Duke University Hospital after 25 years of service, member of The Carolina Toler's Club, where she enjoyed painting for many years, and was a former member of Red Hat Ladies Club.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor David Trump officiating. A private graveside service for the family will be held directly after the memorial service. The family will return to Mrs. Penny's home for a friends and family reception at 601 Parkview Drive, Durham immediately after the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to in Mrs. Penny's honor.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services Inc, in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 24, 2019