Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224

Bennie Penny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennie Penny Obituary
Bennie Penny

Durham

Bennie Penny beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Durham on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bennie Lee Lloyd and Sarah Lillian Whitlock Lloyd of Durham and the widow of the late James Larry Penny.

Mrs. Penny is survived by her brother, Robert Lloyd of Beaufort NC, her son Ray Penny, daughter Beth Andrews, daughter-in-law Amy Penny, and favorite son-in-law Barry Andrews, and grandchildren Nichole Andrews, Tyler Andrews, Stephen Penny, Gregory Penny, Christopher Penny, Elizabeth Penny, great-grandchildren Landon, Jaiden, Aris, Jordyn, Marley, Zackary, Carly, Lucas, Liam, Mason, and Layton.

Mrs. Penny was a retiree from Duke University Hospital after 25 years of service, member of The Carolina Toler's Club, where she enjoyed painting for many years, and was a former member of Red Hat Ladies Club.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 27 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor David Trump officiating. A private graveside service for the family will be held directly after the memorial service. The family will return to Mrs. Penny's home for a friends and family reception at 601 Parkview Drive, Durham immediately after the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to in Mrs. Penny's honor.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services Inc, in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -