Services Wright Funeral Home Inc 3724 Salem Rd Oxford , NC 27565 (919) 693-8870 Bernice Brett Colson

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bernice Brett Colson



December 15, 1921 - February 17, 2019



Oxford



Bernice Brett Colson, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Oxford, NC on Sunday, February 17. She was born December 15, 1921 in Ahoskie, NC to the parentage of the late Arthur Henderson and Julia (Pierce) Brett. She was one of seven children who grew up on their family farm in Hertford County.



She attended what is now North Carolina Central University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Library Science. She married her college sweetheart, Joseph Sampson Colson in April 1946 when he returned from serving in the United States Army in Europe during World War II. They started their family in Washington, DC while her husband attended medical school. They moved to Oxford, NC in 1951 where she dedicated her life to her two children, her immediate neighborhood and her extended family. Bernice truly believed "It takes a village to raise a child" and took a sincere interest in the growth and development of every child in her community. She was a voracious reader and even after substantially losing her vision, continued to enjoy audiobooks. She had a delightful sense of humor, loved visits by family and friends, and especially her favorite treat, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.



She is survived by her son, Joseph, Jr. (Sherry); three grandchildren (Angela Green (Richard), Joseph Michael Colson and Timothy Harrison (Jennifer); four great-grandchildren, Devin Joseph Green, Lauren Elizabeth Green, Kristopher Scott Colson and Isabelle Elizabeth Harrison; two sisters, Esther Oliphant and Carolyn Goins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph, Sr., her devoted daughter Patricia, her parents, her brother Woodrow and three sisters, Glennis, Ruth and Martha.



Bernice had requested a small memorial service. Arrangements are being provided by Wright Funeral Home in Oxford and St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her after her mobility was impaired, especially her primary caregiver, Sallie Henrietta Branch, and her physician, Dr. Francine Chavis. Memorial donations in memory of Bernice may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, 408 Granville Street, Oxford, NC 27565. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries