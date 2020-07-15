1/1
Bernice C. Rochelle
Bernice Coy Rochelle

WAKE FOREST

Bernice Coy Rochelle, 74, of Wake Forest, passed away Sunday morning, July 12, 2020 at Litchford Falls Healthcare & Rehabilitation of Raleigh. He was born in Wake County to the late Everette Coy Rochelle and Bessie Tilley Rochelle. Mr. Rochelle worked for America Tobacco for many years before becoming owner/operator of Rochelle's Construction & Electric. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock, Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 at Faith Harvest Church, 4737 Willeva Drive, Wake Forest, NC. Burial will follow in the Sykes Family Cemetery.

Mr. Rochelle is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Holbrook Rochelle; sons, Mickey Rochelle & wife Meaca of Wake Forest and Larry Rochelle & wife Becky of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Jessica, Erica, Amber, Heather, Derrick, Jeramee, Daniel, Julianna and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Anderson, Kynlee, Kaitlyn, Aubrey and Maverick.

Friends may visit with the family from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday evening, July 16, 2020 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400

www.cswfuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Faith Harvest Church
Funeral services provided by
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy and prayers to you Sue and your whole family, Im glad I got to me him couple times in my life, he is a great man, husband, father, grandfather,
Kim Berkeley
Friend
July 14, 2020
Dear Sue. My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time. I really loved bernice , he was such a sweet man of God. I can remember sitting in church with bernice and sue during the service, and sue would turn to us and say now you two aren't going to talk the whole time lol. I'm definitely going to miss bernice laughter and quick whit. Rest assured he's with jesus right now.
John wilder
Friend
