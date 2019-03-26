|
|
Bernice E. Canfield
Durham
Bernice E. Canfield, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in Washington Co., MD to the late Bernard and Alice Miner. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Franklin L. Canfield; sons, Franklin L. Canfield Jr., Timothy R. Canfield; and sister, Rebecca Miner Russell.
Ms. Canfield was a 1955 graduate of Hagerstown High in Maryland. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be missed by all.
Ms. Canfield was survived by her daughter, Robin C. Dennis (Richard); sister, Lorraine Barkdoll (George); daughter-in-law, Susan Canfield; grandchildren, Anthony J. Justice, Monica Ann Canfield, Franklin L. Canfield, III (Nicole); great-granddaughter, Emily Ann Marie King; sister-in-law, Hilda Canfield, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham, NC. The family will also receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 29th at Douglas Fiery Funeral Home in Hagerstown, MD. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the Douglas Fiery Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church: 824 N. Buchanan Blvd., Durham, NC 27701.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 26, 2019