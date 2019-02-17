Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 View Map Bernice Payne

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bernice Faye (Pitcher) Payne



June 14, 1924 - January 17, 2019



Troy, OH



Bernice Faye (Pitcher) Payne, 94, of Troy, Ohio passed away January 17, 2019 at Genesis Troy Center. She was born in Endicott, NY on June 14, 1924, the daughter of Lawrence and Mattie Pitcher. She worked as a teacher's aide at Oak Grove Elementary School in Durham County Schools in North Carolina. She was an active supporter of ARC in Durham County being recognized for her services to the organization with the Volunteer of the Year award in 1987 and an award in recognition of her exceptional service to the organization in 1992. She was also an active supporter of the Durham County Community Living Program. She loved to cross-stitch and created many samplers for family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Jack H. Olson (killed in action in Europe in WWII) and Richard C. Payne (also a veteran of WWII). She was also preceded in death by her son, John Thomas Payne. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Arn of Fern Park, FL; son, Douglas Olson of Roanoke, VA; daughter-in-law, Angelia Payne of Burlington, NC; son, Kermit (Ada) Payne of Troy, OH; daughter, Charlotte Payne of Durham, NC; sister, Norma Jean Wilcox of Binghamton, NY, brother, Dick Pitcher of Zephyrhills, FL; numerous nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



The memorial service will be conducted at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, North Carolina on Saturday, February 23 at 12 noon with the family receiving friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Memorials may be made to the Durham County Community Living Program, PO Box 51159, Durham, NC, 27717 or to Miami Valley Chapter of , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 17, 2019