Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street
Graham, NC 27253
(336) 226-1622
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the residence

Berry Gene Andrews


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Berry Gene Andrews Obituary
Berry Gene Andrews

September 11, 1934 - June 18, 2019

Chapel Hill

Mr. Berry Gene Andrews, 84, of Chapel Hill, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Home in Raleigh.

A native of Orange County, Mr. Andrews was the loving husband of Joanne Scott Andrews and son of the late James Berry Andrews and Ruth Teer Andrews. He was a retired dairy farmer who loved his family, gardening, music, dancing and the UNC Tar Heels. He was loved by all and known as a gentle giant. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Orange County.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joanne Scott Andrews, of the home; three daughters, Donna Greene (Kim), Tammie Vierra (Billy) and Candee Herndon (Rubin) all of Chapel Hill; five grandchildren, Tracy, Chris, Cassie, Chelsea and Chase; four great grandchildren, Justin, Ashley, Colton and Kylie Jo; a sister, Frances Howard of Cary; a brother, Bobby Andrews (Nancy) of Chapel Hill; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Baker and her husband Bobby.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family will greet friends at the residence from 1:00 – 5:00 PM on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Graham is in charge of arrangements.
Published in HeraldSun on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now