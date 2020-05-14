Bessie Mae McGill
1929 - 2020
Bessie Mae Parker McGill

October 29, 1929 - May 10, 2020

Durham

Private graveside service for Mrs. Bessie Mae Parker McGill will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Beechwood Cemetery.

Public viewing, 9 to 11 a.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

Published in Herald Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
MAY
15
Viewing
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
MAY
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Beechwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
