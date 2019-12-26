Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
1311 Morehead Avenue
Durham, NC

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
1311 Morehead Avenue
Durham, NC


Betsy Ann Webb


1946 - 2019
Betsy Ann Webb Obituary
Betsy Ann Webb

October 14, 1946 - December 20, 2019

Durham

The family of Mrs. Betsy Ann Webb, age 73, announces her passing which occurred on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospital.

A celebration of Betsy's life will be held at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue, Durham, North Carolina 27707 on Friday, December 27th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 26, 2019
