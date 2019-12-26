|
Betsy Ann Webb
October 14, 1946 - December 20, 2019
Durham
The family of Mrs. Betsy Ann Webb, age 73, announces her passing which occurred on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospital.
A celebration of Betsy's life will be held at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue, Durham, North Carolina 27707 on Friday, December 27th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 26, 2019