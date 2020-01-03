|
Betsy Irene Gourley
Hillsborough
Betsy Irene Gourley, 30, of Hillsborough, NC passed away Sunday December 29, 2019.
Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 1:00PM Saturday January 4, 2020 at Union Grove United Methodist Church, Hillsborough, NC with Rev. Ken Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
A native of Orange County, NC, Betsy Boo was the daughter of the late William Alan Gourley and Robin Andrews Gourley. She was a "Pure Soul" with the largest smile ever. Betsy Boo was full of life who was a strong fighter, a ray of sunshine, and a persistent jokester. She was always smiling and was loved by everyone that knew her. Betsy Boo loved music of all kinds, wherever she was you heard her music in the background.
Survivors include her paternal grandmother, Linda McKee Gourley-Utley; paternal grandfather, William Douglas Gourley; Maternal grandmother, Betsy Mims; sisters, Bridget Baxter and husband, Matthew, and twin sister, Danielle Brockman and husband, Sean; brothers, Bryan Gourley and girlfriend, Brittney Clark, and Wesley Gourley and fiancé, Megan Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and Cheryl Adkins, whom Betsy Boo loved as a mother, and Cheryl's four children as her siblings.
Betsy Boo was preceded in death by her parents, Alan Gourley and Robin Andrews Gourley.
The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday January 3, 2020 at Union Grove United Methodist Church, Hillsborough, NC.
Arrangements by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Lambeth Chapel. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 3, 2020