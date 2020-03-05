|
In Memory
Bettie Ann Crigler
1936 - 2019
Bettie Ann Crigler died peacefully in her home in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday, December 27th at the age of 83. She led a life in pursuit of mastery, as a wife and mother; as a diplomat and hostess for the United States; as weaver, jeweler, seamstress and fabric arts designer; as an entrepreneur; and as a passionate civic activist for progressive causes. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, their three children and three grandchildren. A memorial will be held at St. Philips Episcopal Church Durham at 11:00 am March 7 with a reception to follow at Dos Perros Mexican Restaurant.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund https://gorillafund.org
Please share your thoughts, photos and remembrances of her on her memorial site here: https://www.forevermissed.com/bettie-ann-crigler/about
Rest In Peace - Rise in Glory
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 5, 2020