|
|
Bettie Lou Morris Shambley
DURHAM
Ms. Bettie Lou Morris Shambley, 92, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Ms. Shambley was born on June 1, 1927 to Fleet and Ethel Morris in Durham, NC. She retired after 30 plus years with General Telephone. Bettie loved the Lord she served and shared the gospel with others. She loved all children and worked at Calvary Baptist Church Daycare for several years. She then volunteered at Agape House. Bettie enjoyed painting and poetry. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Ms. Shambley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rossie Voyd Shambley; brother, Jimmy Morris; and sister, JoAnn Swain. She is survived by her sons, Johnny Mark Shambley of Raleigh, NC, and Ross Kevin Shambley (Nancy) of Durham; daughter, Patricia Phelps (Bob) of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Brian Phelps (Kait) of Raleigh, NC, Matthew Phelps of Durham, NC, Lee Phelps (Courtney) of Raleigh, NC, Jackson Shambley, and Ross Shambley; and great-grandchildren, Paxton Phelps, Sadie Phelps, and Lyla Phelps; and a special niece, Terri Smith, whom was always there for support.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the entire staff at Pettigrew Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and kindness, and to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially John.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Officiating will Pastor Scott Gray. Burial to follow at Poole Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Liberty Baptist Church at 3864 Guess Rd. Durham, NC 27705. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 6, 2019