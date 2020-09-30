Betty Ann Shepherd Cook
Elon
Betty Ann Shepherd Cook, 75 of Elon passed away September 2, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center.
Betty was born in Durham, NC on February 28, 1945. She worked in retail for many years at Walmart and Food Lion, including being a department manager at Walmart.
Betty is survived by her husband, Kenneth Cook. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Scott Oliver of Elon; her grandchildren Zoey Oliver, Tanner and Savannah Oliver, Cody and Jeni Oliver, and Ethan Storey. She had two great-grandchildren Brody Oliver and Jase Oliver; a sister Donna Scott (Ken) of Portsmouth, VA; and two brothers Tony (Kim) Gentry and Randy Gentry of Charlottesville, VA; two aunts, Margie McCabe of Burlington, NC and Cecilia Avila of Connecticut; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins all around the US.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, everything chocolate, and gardening. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on October 3, 2020 at the home of Jennifer and Scott Oliver, 1161 Hughes Trl, Elon, NC 27244.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
