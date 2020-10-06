Betty Ann Lockamy Tilley



September 25, 1956 - October 4, 2020



Timberlake



Betty Ann Lockamy Tilley, 64, of Timberlake, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. Born in Durham County, she was the daughter of the late Coy Wendell Lockamy and Ruth Moore Lockamy. She is preceded in death by her two nieces. Betty worked for Duke Medical Center over 39 years as an administrative secretary.



When asked, Betty "was ready to go see Jesus, her mom and dad, Elissa and Jasmine and... Patrick Swayze."



Surviving are her two daughters, Falon Tilley Smith (Chuck) of Clarksville, TN and Cindy Tilley Leonard (Wayne) of Rougemont and their father, Ronald Tilley "Super Kool"; three brothers: Kenny Lockamy (Sally), Robert Lockamy (Timmie Ann) and Tim Lockamy (Patsy); two grandchildren: Alayna Leonard (Daniel) and Lauralin Leonard; one great-granddaughter, Emery Workman; special friends, Donna and Barry Blalock; several nephews.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Hospice, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704.



