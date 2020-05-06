Betty Gooch Baker



May 8, 1930 - May 3, 2020



Burlington



BURLINGTON — Betty Gooch Baker, 89 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Homeplace of Burlington Assisted Living. She was born in Durham County to the late James D. and Sudie Martin Gooch. She was the wife of 65 years to the late Harrell Woodrow Baker.



Betty was a homemaker and devoted herself to family. She was a member of Holly Hill Baptist Church. She served in various churches during her lifetime including Northside Baptist Church singing in the choir and Grove Park Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the Senior choir. She was so proud of her family and especially her grandchildren.



Survivors include her son, Timothy "Tim" Baker of Indian Trail, NC; grandchildren, Jackson Graham Baker and Emily Grace Baker both of Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; a brother, James Gooch and sisters, Willie Mae Gooch Gammon, Alice Gooch Gulley, Virginia Gooch Gardner and Mary Gooch Ellis.



A private graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Alamance Memorial Park by Dr. Gene Hunsinger.



Memorials may be made to Holly Hill Baptist Church, 2818 Edgewood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215 or Hospice of Alamance County, 914 Chapel Hill Road Burlington, NC 27215.



