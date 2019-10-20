|
Betty Beck Melvin
May 1, 1930 - October 14, 2019
Durham
Betty Beck Melvin, age 89, passed away surrounded by her family on October 14, 2019.
She was born on May 1, 1930 to Robert and Mary Strickland Beck. Mrs. Melvin joined her husband in heaven on their 68th wedding anniversary. She was a member of Greystone Church and volunteered at the caring center at First Baptist church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Melvin was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jeff, sister Charlotte Johnson and brother Robert Beck. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Melvin Pifer of Durham and Pamela Melvin Sater (Richard) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Richard Arnold Sater, Jr., Cassidy Alyssa Melvin Sater, and Alexander (Alec) Wellington Melvin Pifer and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank CG Sorrell's Sunday School Class and friends of the family for their loving care and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Grey Stone Church. The family will visit friends in the church parlor from 10-10:45 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Grey Stone Church 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705.
The Melvin family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 20, 2019