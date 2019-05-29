Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home
1015 West 5th Street
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
(252) 537-4742
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home
1015 West 5th Street
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
View Map

Betty Dolinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Dolinger Obituary
BETTY ELLIS DOLINGER

Hurdle Mills, NC

Betty Ellis Dolinger, 80, of Hurdle Mills, NC, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, in Durham, NC.

Betty was born in Brunswick, County, VA the daughter of the late Albert Ellis and Mary Weaver Ellis. She attended Durham Community Collage and was a homemaker. Her brother David Ellis preceded her in death.

Surviving are: her husband, J. B, Dolinger; a daughter Carol Guerrero Razor, of Winchester, KY; a son Roland Guerrero, of Gasburg, VA; two granddaughters Holly M. Wheeler and Beth Guerrero Sanford and her husband Tommy; a great grandchild, Laela Giles ; a sister-in-law, Beverly Jones Ellis of Gasburg, VA.

The Family will receive at Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral and Cremation Service, 1015 West Fifth Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC, from 7:00 to 8:30 PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ellis Family Cemetery, 1222 Lake Gaston Drive, Gasburg, VA 23857, with Minister Greg Hand officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at: wrennclarkehagan.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now