BETTY ELLIS DOLINGER
Hurdle Mills, NC
Betty Ellis Dolinger, 80, of Hurdle Mills, NC, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, in Durham, NC.
Betty was born in Brunswick, County, VA the daughter of the late Albert Ellis and Mary Weaver Ellis. She attended Durham Community Collage and was a homemaker. Her brother David Ellis preceded her in death.
Surviving are: her husband, J. B, Dolinger; a daughter Carol Guerrero Razor, of Winchester, KY; a son Roland Guerrero, of Gasburg, VA; two granddaughters Holly M. Wheeler and Beth Guerrero Sanford and her husband Tommy; a great grandchild, Laela Giles ; a sister-in-law, Beverly Jones Ellis of Gasburg, VA.
The Family will receive at Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral and Cremation Service, 1015 West Fifth Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC, from 7:00 to 8:30 PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ellis Family Cemetery, 1222 Lake Gaston Drive, Gasburg, VA 23857, with Minister Greg Hand officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: wrennclarkehagan.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 29, 2019