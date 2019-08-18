|
|
Betty Galloway
November 23, 1935 - July 13, 2019
Waynesville
Waynesville, Betty Lou Windham Galloway, age 83, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Maggie Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation, after a 30-year battle with autoimmune disease and 3 years of Alzheimer's.
The eldest of two, she was born in 1935 in Tacoma Park, Maryland to Aubrey Bright "A.B." Windham of Burlington, North Carolina and Cordia Macie Durham of Durham, North Carolina. The family moved to Durham, North Carolina where her father was employed at American Tobacco as a mechanical draftsman, then secret weaponry draftsman during WWII. She married Jim Galloway, a 1954 Duke University graduate and they moved to his hometown of Waynesville, North Carolina where they would live the rest of their lives. Their three children attended East Waynesville Elementary School and Tuscola High School. Betty was a homemaker until the youngest of her three surviving children started school. She was employed at Red Wing Gift Shop; and over 20 years as a Court Clerk at the Haywood County Court House. Betty was a heavily involved member of her beloved Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church, sang in the choir, visited shut-ins to deliver church service recordings until she could no longer drive. She enjoyed music, gardening, volunteering at the local library weekly, and avid reading. Betty was a Duke Blue Devils basketball super fan for life. Betty and Jim loved their many cats, rescued many dogs including three greyhound rescues. They were married 52 years. She was preceded in death by infant daughter Christine Anne Galloway; brother Aubrey Bright "A.B." Windham, Jr., 55; son James Dale "Jim" Galloway, Jr., 55 and husband James Dale "Jim" Galloway, Sr., 74. Betty Windham Galloway and her three children are direct descendants of Ancient Planter Cecily Bailey Jordan Farrar of Jamestown, Virginia. (1601-1660) and daughter Temperance Bailey Cocke, both female colonial founders.
Betty is survived by daughters Catherine Lynn Galloway, of Waynesville, North Carolina and Jaynie Galloway Martz-Johnston (husband Patrick H. Johnston, PhD) of Newport News, Virginia.
A memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church with Reverend Mike Shuford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church, 98 Elizabeth Chapel Road, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Galloway has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 18, 2019