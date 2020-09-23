Betty Haynes Bradford



Hillsborough



Betty Haynes Bradford died in Hillsborough on September 16, 2020.



Betty was born 1934 and lived in Rockingham County on the family farm with her parents, John and Thelma Haynes. She studied at Monroeton Elementary School and then Reidsville High School. She was a high achiever throughout school and was particularly active in 4-H club, winning many blue ribbons in club and county competitions.



In 1952 she enrolled in UNC-G (Woman's College of North Carolina), where she majored in mathematics and earned a degree in 1956. While enrolled at WC she met and married Roy Carmichael Bradford of Henderson, NC. Betty moved to Chapel Hill in 1956, and later to Durham and then to Parkwood in 1962 where she lived until 2000.



Betty's children, Richard Haynes Bradford of Hillsborough, Jenna Bayer of Hillsboro Oregon and Rebecca Lee Bradford of Clayton, survive her. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte McFall, of Chapel Hill



Betty's work career included time with the Duke University admissions office, the Army Research Office, the Parkwood Homeowners Association, Duke Hospital chaplain's office, and her own business, Bradford Secretarial Services. She also worked with Nutech, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Department of Psychiatry from which she retired.



In all of her work positions, church affiliations, neighborhood groups, and sundry other activities, Betty made long-lasting friendships that she treasured.



In 2000, Betty moved back to "the farm" in Rockingham County and enjoyed more than 10 years of becoming reacquainted with childhood friends and, of course, making new friends.



Declining health caused her to move back to the Durham-Hillsborough area. She spent her last years in the warm and attentive care at Adorable Senior Living in Hillsborough, and the family thanks the staff for Betty's care.



In addition to her children, Betty is survived by daughter-in-law Blair Bradford, sons-in-law Ray Bayer, and William (Trey) Jolly; grandchildren Emily Bradford, Catherine Bayer, Jackson Bayer, and Cody Jolly-Bradford; and one great-grandchild Ashton Spitz.



For friends and acquaintances who would like to remember Betty with a memorial gift, we suggest Speedwell Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 862 Iron Works Road, Reidsville, NC 27320, or United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 10930 US Hwy 158 W, Reidsville, NC 27320, or as Betty might say to any organization dedicated to good works in the community.



