1/
Betty Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Bryant Hopkins

Durham

On Sunday October 11, 2020 Betty Bryant Hopkins, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 75. Betty was born on September 27, 1945 in Durham NC to the late Ruby and Joseph Bryant. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by the love of her life Mr. Joe Lewis Hopkins with a union of 39 years of marriage, a daughter Shelly Wilkins and a sister Mary Ann Gibson.

Left to cherish her memory are three children, Diane Bryant, David Bryant and Anita Bryant-Hamilton; a loving brother Mr. Ronald Bryant and wife Gayle; seven grandchildren, Shaquana, Miecha, Tiffany, Darius, Jessica, Alexis and Chris; her eight beautiful great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty, the very compassionate person she was, spent 50 years of her life caring for others as a CNA. Betty was also an excellent cook providing her family and friends with homemade desserts over the years and she never got off of the phone without telling you that she loved you.

A memorial service for Betty will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Refuge Temple, 152 North Main Street Burlington, NC 27215. Visitation will be from 11 am until 12 noon prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.omegafsc.com. Services have been entrusted to Omega Funeral Service and Crematory of Burlington NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Refuge Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC.
2120 May Drive
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 395-8326
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved