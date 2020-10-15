Betty Hopkins

Betty Bryant Hopkins
Durham
On Sunday October 11, 2020 Betty Bryant Hopkins, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 75. Betty was born on September 27, 1945 in Durham NC to the late Ruby and Joseph Bryant. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by the love of her life Mr. Joe Lewis Hopkins with a union of 39 years of marriage, a daughter Shelly Wilkins and a sister Mary Ann Gibson.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Diane Bryant, David Bryant and Anita Bryant-Hamilton; a loving brother Mr. Ronald Bryant and wife Gayle; seven grandchildren, Shaquana, Miecha, Tiffany, Darius, Jessica, Alexis and Chris; her eight beautiful great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty, the very compassionate person she was, spent 50 years of her life caring for others as a CNA. Betty was also an excellent cook providing her family and friends with homemade desserts over the years and she never got off of the phone without telling you that she loved you.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Refuge Temple, 152 North Main Street Burlington, NC 27215. Visitation will be from 11 am until 12 noon prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.omegafsc.com
. Services have been entrusted to Omega Funeral Service and Crematory of Burlington NC.