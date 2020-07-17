1/1
Betty Jean Harris
1931 - 2020
Betty Jean Harris

August 27, 1931 - July 13, 2020

Durham

The family of Ms. Betty Jean Harris, age 88, announces her passing which occurred on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701.

Online condolences may be expressed at www. scarboroughargettcelebration. com

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
