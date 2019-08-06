Home

Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171

Betty Jean (Berry) Stox

Betty Jean (Berry) Stox Obituary
Betty Jean Berry Stox

August 31, 1932 - August 3, 2019

Durham

Betty Jean Berry Stox, 86, of 27 Signet Dr., Durham, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Halifax County, VA, she was daughter of the late James Earl and Joyce Pamplin Berry. Mrs. Stox retired from GTE and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her son, Clyde Anthony "Tony" Satterfield and one grandchild, Brittany Gail Satterfield.

Mrs. Stox is survived by two children, Pam Emory, of Durham and Scott Satterfield, of Timberlake; one sister, Peggy Berry Kynoch, of Alpharetta, GA; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held 11AM Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church by the Rev. Renée Burnette . The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5171 Glenwood Ave. Ste. 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 6, 2019
