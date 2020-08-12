1/1
Betty Jo Pickard Rigsbee
Betty Jo Pickard Rigsbee

Durham

Betty Jo Pickard Rigsbee, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Zimmie Hurley Pickard and Josie Nall Pickard. She was born in Siler City, NC and raised in Burlington, NC.

She was trained at Watts Hospital School of Nursing and began her nursing career in 1954. She was head nurse at Watts Hospital and then was Nurse Manager of the Intensive Care Units at both Watts and Duke Regional Hospital. She was well respected in the profession she loved so much and retired in the fall of 1990.

In September of 1954, she married Jack Rigsbee, and they lived in Munich, Germany for 18 months. They moved back to Durham in 1957, and she began working for Watts Hospital.

She was active in Grey Stone Church and served in many capacities. She was also active in the APWU Postal Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and walker. She enjoyed travelling and visited many destinations here and abroad.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jack Thomas Rigsbee; daughter, Jackie Rigsbee Dowdee; sister, Glenda Simpson; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed and her legacy will be cherished.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Limited seating available; face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grey Stone Church, 2601 Hillsborough Rd, Durham, NC 27705 or Liberty Home Care and Hospice Services, 3414 N Duke St suite G, Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
