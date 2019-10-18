|
Betty Lee Coleman Peck
Cary
Betty Lee Coleman Peck, of Cary, born July 22, 1925 peacefully passed away at 94 years of age on October 13, 2019. She is remembered first for being a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt and friend to many. She was a teacher and a lifelong learner; she shared her lessons on life with those she knew and educated generations of students.
Betty was born in Mt. Hope, West Virginia to Harriett Hutton Thompson Coleman and John Henry Coleman and grew up there as the eldest of four girls. She graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1943 and then Marshall College (now a university) where she earned degrees in math, English and history. She earned her Master's in Mathematics at Purdue University – Northwest in 1975.
She married the love of her life and partner, Joe Francis Peck, on November 9, 1945 and enjoyed 67 years with him until his death on December 18, 2012. Together they had one son, Joe Francis Peck, Jr., whose death in 1967 was a profound sorrow.
Betty and Joe's life together was an incredible adventure. Joe worked in positions around the world for Union Carbide and Betty moved with him, teaching all levels of mathematics in a variety of locations. Together they enjoyed golf, bowling, entertaining friends, dancing, cooking, music, travel and more – they were engaged wherever they went in the activities around them.
Betty and her beloved Joe began their life together in West Virginia where she taught at Milton Junior-Senior High School, Thomas Jefferson Junior High and Nitro High School. Betty developed her love of golf while in West Virginia, playing in local tournaments and winning her fair share of prizes.
In 1965, Betty and Joe headed to Ponce, Puerto Rico where she taught math at the Caribbean School, serving as Principal as the school expanded and created its high school curriculum. Betty's quick mind allowed her to learn Spanish while she was there. One of Betty's annual traditions was to hold a parade on New Years' Eve – walking with Joe and friends, playing music loudly so as to encourage others to join the stroll.
Puerto Rico was followed by a four-year stay in Chicago. Betty and Joe enjoyed the blues clubs, museums, and dining in Chicago. While Joe worked downtown, Betty taught math at Highland Junior High School in Hammond, Indiana.
In 1976, they got the call to head to Paris, France, for a two-year assignment. Betty felt it was important to live as the locals and they moved into a beautiful flat on Rue de la Renaissance. Betty enrolled at the Sorbonne, earning a degree elementaire in French and she served as a substitute mathematics teacher in the American School. In addition to her language skills, Betty was an accomplished chef. She loved French cuisine and took every opportunity to learn about food and wine-making. She loved to walk to the local market and purchase fresh foods decades before "local sourcing" became a trend.
After Paris, they came back state-side to St. Simons Island, Georgia, where Betty continued to develop her entertaining repertoire, preparing and serving brunswick stew, gumbo, and many of the local favorites. She started a Gourmand dinner group, sharing good food and wine during epic dinners with friends. She taught mathematics at Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia.
Betty and Joe made their final relocation to Cary, North Carolina in 1981. They built their home along what was then a small rural road called Kildaire Farm Road. Betty was an active charter member at MacGregor Downs Country Club, golfing every day that weather and other demands would allow. Betty taught advanced mathematics courses at Jordan High School in Durham, retiring from teaching in 1988. However, Betty did not slow down. She volunteered for over fifteen years at Western Wake Hospital. Betty also enjoyed being in the MacGregor Downs Garden Club throughout her life in Cary.
Betty and Joe joined the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church on November 21, 1999, and were active members of their church community. Betty served as a tutor in the Kirk Outreach After School Learning Academy and was an active member of the Joy/Ruth Circle. Toward the end of Betty's life, members of the Kirk became loving caregivers for Betty and our entire family.
Betty is survived by her sister, Peggy Coleman Brill of Chicago, her brother-in-law Walter Carr Beene of Fayetteville, West Virginia, and nieces and nephews including Richard Byrd of Cary, Amy and Chad Cooper and family of Chicago, John and Janie Hillock of Livonia, Michigan, Steven Sandy and family of Lexington, Kentucky, Stephanie and Jim Smith and family of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Jackie Sydnor and family of Charleston, West Virginia, Brian and Julie Teixeira of St Louis and Lee Ann and Kevin Veal of Alexandria, Virginia, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary, NC 27511. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Transitions Lifecare Hospice Home, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (https://transitionslifecare.org) or the Blossoms for Life Volunteer Program at the WakeMed Cary hospital (919-350-2363).
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 18, 2019