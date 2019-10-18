Home

Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Lou Matthews Eagle

Betty Lou Matthews Eagle Obituary
Betty Lou Matthews Eagle

DURHAM

Mrs. Betty Lou Matthews Eagle, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Rose Manor. Betty was a member of Bible Baptist Church, formerly a member of Holloway Street Baptist Church. She served as church soloist and choir member.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 18, 2019
