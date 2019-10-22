|
|
Betty Louise Phillips
Durham
Betty Louise Phillips, 92, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Parkview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Chapel Hill. Born in Harnett County, Mrs. Phillips was the daughter of the late John Monroe McNeill and Ethel Mae Herndon McNeill. Mrs. Phillips was also preceded in death by her husband, William C. Phillips.
She was a retired Registered Nurse. Mrs. Phillips was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Durham Elks Auxiliary 568 and the Durham Shrinettes.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by a son, William Ronald Phillips and wife Robin; a daughter, Donna Apple and husband Robbie; grandchildren, Benjamin Phillips and wife Amy, Amy Lawrence and husband Matthew, Kyle Apple and wife Kylie, William Phillips, Katie Apple and Allison Dry and husband Alan; and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Clements Funeral Chapel, Durham. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Clements Funeral Home, Durham.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E Trinity Ave., Durham, NC 27701
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 22, 2019