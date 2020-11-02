Betty Margaret Harper Francis
Durham
Betty Margaret Harper Francis, 83, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Mrs. Francis was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Elsie and Talmadge Harper.
Betty was employed at Durham Roofing Company and Carver Living Center. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and Ridgecrest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Francis; brother, Tommy Harper; son in law, Dicky Woodell; and grandson, Tyler Woodell.
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Debra Woodell and fiancé Phil, Lisa Boothe and husband Ronnie; four grandchildren, Ashley Godwin and husband Chris, Buck Finely and wife Abrea, Jennifer Finley and her dog Dasher, Torie Woodell and fiancé Matt; and five great-grandchildren, Chloe Godwin, Tyler Godwin, Mackenzie Godwin, Grant Finley and Gretta Finley.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rebecca Lumsden for her care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association at PO Box 37920 Boone, IA 50037.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
