Betty Oakley Squires
Greenville
Mrs. Betty Oakley Squires, 87, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
Mrs. Squires was born May 18, 1931 to the late James and Lucetta Oakley in Durham, NC. She was a machine operator with Liggett Myers Tobacco Company for 45 years. Mrs. Squires was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Mrs. Squires is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Leroy Squires; daughter, Betty Jean Meadors.
Mrs. Squires is survived by her daughters, Michelle Davis (Al), Deborah Fraze and Elizabeth Murphy (Michael); sister, Carolyn Rigsbee; 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Bill Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3228 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 28, 2019