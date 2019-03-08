Betty Phillips Elmore



Sanford



Betty Phillips Elmore, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. She was born on November 12, 1934 in Dunn, to the late Garland Fulton and Lessie McLamb Phillips.



Mrs. Elmore worked 32 years at the Durham Council on Alcoholism, retiring as the Director.



Mrs. Elmore was the wife of the late Mansfield Elmore. She was the mother of Susan L. Joyner and her husband Sid of Butner; Teresa L. Shumate and her husband Don of Winston-Salem; Todd S. Lane and his wife Sherry of Roxboro. She was the step-mother of Ann M. Letchworth and her husband Michael of IN; Mary McCormack and her husband Patrick of FL; and the late Gary Elmore. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Page; brothers, Garland and Allen Phillips. She was the grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 7.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2019