Betty Sue Cole Hawkins
Hillsborough
Betty Sue Cole Hawkins passed away on Dec 3, 2019 after months of declining health. She was born on March 6, 1931 to the late Arthur and Addie Cole. She was a lifelong resident of Hillsborough, NC where she was a member of the First Baptist Church. She retired from the ASCS office and Orange County Schools.
Mrs. Hawkins is survived by a son Mike(Anne)Hawkins, grandsons Matt and Adam of Raleigh, Tyler(Alexis) of Wake Forest and three great grandchildren Gavin, Camden, and Layne Hawkins. She leaves a niece Donna(Andy) Gaster of Hillsborough and a nephew Dan(Marie)Minnis of Burlington, four great nephews, two great nieces and six great-great nieces.
Proceeding her in death is a sister Marjorie Minnis and a brother Foy Cole.
A celebration of life will be held on Dec 10, 2019 at 2:00pm in the First Baptist Church in Hillsborough, NC Family visitation will be held at 1:00pm in the sanctuary of the church prior to the service. A private burial will follow the service in the town cemetery. Walker's Funeral home in Hillsborough, NC is in charge of funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers who have taken care of Mrs. Hawkins over the last eight years. A special thanks is given to the staff at Sunnybrook Rehabilitations for their devotion, love and care of Betty Sue. The family would also like to thank Transitions of Raleigh for their care, support and love.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Hillsborough, NC for debt relief.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 8, 2019