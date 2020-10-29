Betty Young Ketch



Durham



Oh, give thanks to the Lord for He is good. His loving kindness is forever. Psalm 118:24



Betty Young Ketch passed away at The Forest at Duke, Durham, NC on Thursday, October 22, 2020. On October 7, 2020, the family surrounded Betty with love and good wishes virtually, as she celebrated her 97th birthday. An exemplary citizen, Betty cast her vote for the National and State elections on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



Betty was born on October 7, 1923 in Pittsburgh, PA., the only child of James and Lizzie Black. She inherited her mother's effervescent and optimistic personality and her father's love of music. Her beloved husband, William Edward (Ed) Ketch, preceded her in death. She is survived by their daughter, Bonny Lee Fuller (Chet), and their son, James Edward Ketch (Susan). Betty adored her grandchildren, Katie Donoway (Mark), Megan Ketch (Max), Sarah Maricle (Dyrke), Rebekah Fricke (Michael), John Fuller, Amy Kiesel (Mark), and Matthew Fuller (Lipi). Betty's twelve great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lucie, Arlie, Ketch, Cadence, Eliza, Laurel, Ella, Evan, Lily, Graham, and Oliver were richly blessed to know their Great Grandmother.



Betty graduated from Wilkinsburg (PA) High School and the Pittsburgh Academy of Business. Following graduation, she worked at the Forbes National Bank.



Betty married William Edward Ketch on July 19, 1946 at the Great Lakes Naval Chapel in Waukegan, IL. Together they lived in Des Plains, IL, Peoria, IL, Terre Haute, IN and Durham, NC.



Betty lived and acted on a deep, abiding faith in God. Her life demonstrated her unconditional love for family, friends, and soon to become friends. To Betty, no one was a stranger. Her thoughtfulness was boundless. Our discovery of handwritten prayers, favorite scriptures and hymns in her journal has been a gift of joy and peace for her family.



Betty was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Durham. She served on the Altar Guild, the Funeral Committee, the Care Committee, Methodist Women of the Church, and Loving Hands Committee. She shared leadership duties with the Sarah Circle and her Sunday School Class.



Betty was a daughter, a wife, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her beloved names were Gramma Betty and Gammie, given to her by the "grands", their friends and most of the children in the neighborhood. During the isolation of the pandemic, weekly zoom meetings were held. All ages shared their activities of the week and how they were dealing with all the changes. Betty loved the meeting when the great-grands put on a talent show for her. While we are sad and grieving our loss of Betty, we are lifted by the resounding affirmation of the life she led and the lives she touched. Hers was a life well lived and heaven rejoices to receive our Dear Betty Ketch.



The family is grateful for the support of Hall-Wynne Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, Betty invites donations to the Durham Rescue Mission and Durham Urban Ministries. A Service of Remembrance will be held in the Spring, 2021, when gathering is permitted



Remember, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.



Matthew 28:20



