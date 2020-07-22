1/1
Dr. Beverly W. Jones
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Beverly Washington Jones

December 13, 1947 - July 19, 2020

Durham

Dr. Beverly Washington Jones, 72, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Her service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Ave. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11am - 12pm on Friday prior to the service and on Thursday from 5;30PM - 6:30pm at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Masks are required for viewing and services. Service is limited to 50 attendees. See also www.burtheyfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
05:30 - 06:30 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Interment
Beechwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burthey Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
I offer my deepest sympathy to the Jones family in the passing of Dr. Jones.
I believe that I was a student in her first class when she served as a professor at NCCU. She made the history classes interesting and alive. Always approachable and willing to help, she served as a role model and mentor to many students.
While serving as reference librarian at NCCU, I witnessed Dr. Jones as a competent worker holding key positions.
I feel fortunate to have known Dr. Jones.
May her soul Rest In Peace.

Debora E. Hazel
Class of 1975
Debora E. Hazel
Student
July 21, 2020
Dr. Jones was the first professor I took a class with in the History Department at NCCU. She was smart, confident, fierce, and had a commanding presence. I enjoyed my time with her in the History Department and considered her to be a role model. She was an Eagle through and through. Rest in Power and look down on the Sloping Hills and the Verdant Green.

Alton E. Tyre, Sr.
NCCU Class of 1978.






Alton Tyre
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved