I offer my deepest sympathy to the Jones family in the passing of Dr. Jones.

I believe that I was a student in her first class when she served as a professor at NCCU. She made the history classes interesting and alive. Always approachable and willing to help, she served as a role model and mentor to many students.

While serving as reference librarian at NCCU, I witnessed Dr. Jones as a competent worker holding key positions.

I feel fortunate to have known Dr. Jones.

May her soul Rest In Peace.



Debora E. Hazel

Class of 1975

